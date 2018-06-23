Stay 4Warned: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Storms will form west of OKC (El Reno area) around 5 p.m.

Severe T-Storms (tornado threat, golf ball-size hail, and 60+ mph gusts) move into OKC Metro (Edmond-Norman/Mustang-Shawnee) around 6 p.m.

Storms will stick around the OKC Metro until midnight, but decrease in intensity around 10 p.m.

Another line on severe t-storms looks to move into the metro around 4-5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Severe threats will be 60+ mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, small hail, and flooding rainfall.

