× “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” Chip and Joanna Gaines announce arrival of 5th child

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper announced the arrival of their fifth child on Saturday.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief,” Chip tweeted.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The couple announced they were pregnant back in January.

Their newest addition, a baby boy, joins siblings Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.