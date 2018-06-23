Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

“The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” Chip and Joanna Gaines announce arrival of 5th child

Posted 6:29 pm, June 23, 2018, by

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper announced the arrival of their fifth child on Saturday.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief,” Chip tweeted.

The couple announced they were pregnant back in January.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Their newest addition, a baby boy, joins siblings Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.