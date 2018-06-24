3 injured after drive-by shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City sent three people to the hospital.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. police responded to reports of shots fired near southwest 36th and Pennsylvania Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a party in a backyard.
Three people at the party had been hit by a spray of bullets.
Police say one adult and two juveniles were transported to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown.
There is no suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.