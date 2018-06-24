Another storm system to move through Oklahoma Sunday

Yet another storm complex is moving southeast from Kansas and moving back into Oklahoma late this morning and into this afternoon. Heavy rainfall and some severe weather possible. Flooding is becoming a big concern as grounds are saturated.

Later today another storm system arrives with another round of strong to severe thunderstorms in the Panhandles and NW OK. These thunderstorms will move east across portions of western, northwestern and eventually northern OK tonight. It’s possible the storms could even impact central OK this evening and overnight.

Click here for interactive radar

With this next round coming in there’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for more severe t’storms this evening and tonight over portions of OK so stay tuned to the weather today and tonight.

The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and possibly a few tornadoes.