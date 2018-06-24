× Governor’s race, marijuana vote top Oklahoma primary ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s open governor’s seat and whether to allow medical marijuana headline the ballot in the state’s upcoming primary election.

Election officials hope the top-billed races will drive turnout among Oklahoma’s more than 2 million registered voters. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Two Democrats, three Libertarians and ten Republicans are running for term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin’s seat. Only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary. Independents can also vote in the state’s Democratic primary.

Every registered Oklahoma voter can cast a ballot on State Question 788, which would allow physicians to approve medical marijuana licenses for people to legally grow, keep and use cannabis. Law enforcement, business, political and faith leaders launched a late, half-million-dollar campaign to defeat it.