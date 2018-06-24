× Heavy rains make travel tough in OKC Metro

The Village, Oklahoma City— Strong winds and heavy rains made travel difficult for Metro residents on Sunday Afternoon. Neighborhood roads turned into rivers by the strong storms.

“When it rains here it rains and it gets real flooded.. real flooded” said Pablo Rodriguez, Village resident.

“I’ve seen some run through it and I’m like you should probably stop you are gunna get stuck.. but they try to keep going .” said Kaila, Village resident.

Motorists battling another round of storms in the metro. In the Village, the area experienced winds up to 50 mph and almost an inch of rain in less than an hour. Water rising quickly in roadways made it tough on vehicles to get through.

“It floods that whole corner from way back there all the way up here it gets flooded all the way to my drive, a lot of cars stall out here”

With water coming up driveways, and onto the grass, Village resident have seen almost 2 inches of precipitation in less than 24 hours . With more rain expected Sunday night, residents are taking precautions.

“I just told my son we probably need to order food because I’m not going to risk it my car is kinda low..” said Kaila.

“About 4 or 5 weeks its been raining on and off and it gets real bad right here when it rains, it gets flooded real bad.” Said Rodriguez.