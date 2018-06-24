One Man Killed and One Person Injured in Holdenville Drive By Shooting

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – Around three o’clock Sunday afternoon, reportedly shots rang out from a grocery store parking lot. Officials calling it a drive by shooting. The incident leaves one man dead, another person is injured and residents in Holdenville looking for answers.

“I’m actually kind of bewildered that there was a drive by shooting in a small quiet town,”said Samantha, a Holdenville resident.

Holdenville residents are left with few details about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Pruett’s Grocery on Highway street.

Hughes County Sheriff’s Department officials along with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation staff were at the scene. In a statement released by the OSBI they say one man is dead and one person injured. The deceased man is 36-year-old Johnathan Merriman.

“All I know is that somebody drove by and shot and all I know is one guy is dead.” said Samantha.

Police are not saying if they have anyone in custody. They are also not releasing any suspect information at the this time.

“Stuff like this doesn`t happen in a small town especially to a good father and a good husband.” said Samantha.