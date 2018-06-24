Police release more information on deadly shooting in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Police have released more information on a deadly shooting in Norman.

Around 3:43 p.m. on June 23rd, police were called to a reports of a shooting in the 600 block of N. University Blvd. in Nomran.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home.

Police say the man appeared to have been shot multiple times.

He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

Officials say they spoke with Stacey Zimmerman, 47, who indicated she was involved in the shooting.

During the investigation, police say they learned Zimmerman and the deceased male were involved in a prior relationship.

Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, Zimmerman was arrested and transported to jail for second-degree murder.

At this time, police have not identified the male victim.