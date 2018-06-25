16-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting 17-year-old friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities say a teenager has been arrested following the shooting of a friend.

On Sunday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 2500 block of N.W. 41st St. after dispatchers learned about gunshots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old lying in the road, suffering from a reported gunshot wound.

His friends initially told investigators that someone drove by and shot at them from their vehicle.

Police said the stories didn’t add up and a witness eventually told police that a 16-year-old had been messing with a gun and accidentally shot his 17-year-old friend.

That 16-year-old was arrested, but it will be up to the district attorney if he faces any charges.

There is no update on the condition of the victim.