Buzz Aldrin faces evaluations this week

Court-appointed mental-health experts will evaluate the competency of Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin this week as two of his three children try to become his guardians, claiming he suffers from memory loss and confusion.

The evaluations will take place in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aldrin’s children, Andrew and Janice, filed a petition in Florida state court in May, claiming their father was incapacitated. They claimed he was associating with new friends who were trying to alienate Aldrin from his family and that he had been spending his assets at “an alarming rate.”

In April, the 88-year-old Aldrin underwent his own evaluation conducted by a UCLA psychiatrist, who concluded Aldrin was capable of managing his own finances and health.

Aldrin sued his children earlier this month, accusing them of financial misconduct.