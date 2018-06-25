Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Buzz Aldrin faces evaluations this week

Buzz Aldrin, former NASA Astronaut and second man on the moon, gives a thumbs up as US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and others clap while US President Donald Trump speaks about an executive order to reinstate the National Space Council in the Roosevelt Room at the White House June 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Court-appointed mental-health experts will evaluate the competency of Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin this week as two of his three children try to become his guardians, claiming he suffers from memory loss and confusion.

The evaluations will take place in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aldrin’s children, Andrew and Janice, filed a petition in Florida state court in May, claiming their father was incapacitated. They claimed he was associating with new friends who were trying to alienate Aldrin from his family and that he had been spending his assets at “an alarming rate.”

In April, the 88-year-old Aldrin underwent his own evaluation conducted by a UCLA psychiatrist, who concluded Aldrin was capable of managing his own finances and health.

Aldrin sued his children earlier this month, accusing them of financial misconduct.