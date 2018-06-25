Cooking with Kyle: Perfect dish for the Fourth of July

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are planning to attend a Fourth of July party, you better not show up empty-handed.

1 Pint large strawberries

6oz White Almond Bark or Candy Melts

Red/White/Blue sprinkles and/or jimmys

Blue Colored Sugar

Wash and dry strawberries; refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

In a microwave safe bowl, microwave almond bark/candy melts on medium high power in 30 second intervals, stirring between intervals, until melted and smooth.

Dip each strawberry in melted bark, turning while dipping, 2/3 way up strawberry. Hold over melted bark bowl until excess drips off. Allow to cool 5 seconds, then sprinkle bottom 1/3 of berry with jimmys/sprinkles or blue sugar. Place on waxed paper and allow to set. Refrigerate finished product until as close to serving as possible. Will last 2 days under refrigeration, 2 – 3 hours at room temperature and 1 hour (ish) if outdoors.

Yield: 1 pint decorated berries