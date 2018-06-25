Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate Monday evening.

The inmate is believed to be 22-year-old Taton Savory. Savory left a county work crew around 4 o’clock Monday afternoon, where he was working as a trustee. At the time of the escape, he was not considered dangerous.

Authorities have locked down a mile section near Broadway and Academy. This is near where he was last scene.

Currently, businesses in the area are on lock down, including the Guthrie Job Corps Center.