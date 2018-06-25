Fans 4 Oklahoma: Donate a fan and get a free appetizer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer heat is just around the corner, and News 4’s In Your Corner team is working to make sure that families in need have a break from the high temperatures.

On Monday, our team is hosting its annual fan drive at Rococo, located near N.W. 28th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can drop off a fan or a cash donation, and Chef Bruce Rinehart will get them a free order of his famous cookie appetizers.

You can also drop off a new fan at the KFOR studios or at the Salvation Army.