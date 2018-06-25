Few scattered shower chances Monday afternoon, but the severe threat will be low

A stationary front will divide the state today.

Highs north of the boundary will only climb to the low to mid 80s while highs south of the boundary (southern Oklahoma) will climb to the mid 90s!

Isolated t-storms are possible, especially along the boundary later this afternoon and evening.

Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with any of the storms.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be hotter in the 90s and a breezy south wind.

We will have highs in the mid to upper 90s through the rest of the week.