× Fire crews battle four-alarm fire at abandoned building in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – At least one person was killed in a four-alarm fire at an abandoned building in northwest Oklahoma City.

Monday morning, a fire started at the abandoned Second United Methodist Church near N.W. 2nd and McKinley.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the structure.

Since the entries were all boarded up, firefighters had to work to gain entry to the building before they could get water on the fire.

At one point, officials said over 70 firefighters were battling the blaze.

After extinguishing the blaze, fire officials found one person dead inside the building.

At this time, firefighters are waiting on a crew to demolish the building so that they can search for more possible victims.