Flash Point: Two state candidates join the panel to discuss the issues ahead of Tuesday’s vote

OKLAHOMA CITY-Republican Gubernatorial candidate Todd Lamb joins the Flash Point panel ahead of Tuesday's Primary election.

Lamb is currently the Lt. Governor.

Lamb defends his stance on the teacher pay raise bill. He said he would have vetoed that bill if he had been governor during the vote.

He discussed the medical marijuana state question on the ballot.

Also joining the panel Democrat Lt. Governor candidate Anastasia Pittman to talk about her views on the issues facing Oklahoma.

She says some of the big issues that she would focus on would be advocacy for small businesses and tourism.

She is a State Senator and former educator.

She defends her vote for the teacher pay raise bill, discusses medical marijuana, and immigration.

