“I spend every waking moment with her,” Texas girl searching for missing emotional support pigeon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ash Holbrooks says she is completely lost.

“I spend every waking minute with her and she’s gone,” said Holbrook.

Geraldine may just seem like a pigeon, but she’s a best friend to Ash Holbrook and a certified emotional support animal.

Holbrook was born very premature and was diagnosed with autism later in life. She says Geraldine brought her peace.

“To make me feel OK and not alone,” she said.

Holbrook received Geraldine last year from a veterinarian in Oklahoma City, who rescued the pigeon. The bird was badly injured, so Holbrook raised her.

The family, who lives in Sherman, Texas, decided to come to Oklahoma City for the NRHA Derby this past weekend.

While parking at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, Geraldine managed to fly away. She thinks the 4-hour car ride from Texas made Geraldine think she was home.

“It was just so weird,” said Holbrook. “She got up really high and flew around and then took off. It was so weird. I know her. I know she will come back.”

“The horses and Geraldine are Ash`s whole life,” said Ellise. “That is her focus. She wanted to make Geraldine T-shirts.”

The Holbrooks say Geraldine may have a pink diaper on if you spot her.

“She will try to sip out of your cup and try to get water or come to you for help,” said Ash.

“Please, please look in the sky,” said Ellise. “Look out. If the diaper is off, the way you`re going to tell is she doesn’t know she’s a bird. She’s going to try to come to you. If you see a pigeon behaving differently, say ‘Geraldine.’ She knows her name.”

The Holbrooks say the pigeon was last seen near a McDonald’s and Motel 6, near Reno and Meridian.

If you see a pigeon you believe is Geraldine, they’re asking you to call Shorty`s Caboy Hattery in the Stockyards.