Norman police: Missing couple found in south Texas

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say a young couple who was reported missing last week has been found in south Texas.

Police began searching for 23-year-old Elizabeth Tevault and her husband, 25-year-old Kyle Tevault, after family members reported them missing on Wednesday.

“Their family has contacted us to report them missing and are concerned about their welfare,” Brent Barbour, with the Norman Police Department, told News 4 last week.

On Monday, the Norman Police Department announced that the couple had been located in south Texas. Officials said that neither were in need of any law enforcement assistance.

No other information was released.