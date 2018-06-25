Norman police: No suspects identified in gun-related incident near Campus Corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Police say they responded to three separate incidents near the University of Oklahoma's campus early Sunday morning, including reports of a gun fired.

According to Norman police, all three incidents happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Asp Avenue, which is commonly referred to as Campus Corner.

Capt. Brent Barbour, with the Norman Police Department, told News 4 that there was a report of a fight that resulted in injuries to one person.

On the other end of the block, Capt. Barbour said there was one minor hit-and-run crash. Police say an investigation found one of those cars had been stolen. No one was injured in that crash.

Police say the third incident, which was recorded by a witness and uploaded onto social media, involved a possible gun fired in the air.

Lisa Gitch, an incoming junior at OU, lives a few streets away from Campus Corner. Gitch said during the school year, the area is most populated at night between Thursday and Saturday.

"I feel like that doesn’t happen often during the school year," Gitch said. "I don’t know if it’s just a different crowd here during the summer. I’m not sure, but it’s not really as many students."

Cheyenne Hale, an incoming senior at OU, was not on campus when the incidents happened but she said she saw the videos on social media.

"I feel like OU’s a pretty safe space and there’s always OUPD rolling around; and if you ever need help, you can always call them. I think it was just in the middle of the night and it was just something that got out of hand," Hale told News 4. "It could have been a lot worse. I wish that it didn’t happen and I wish that there could have been something to prevent a shot, but I’m just glad no one was hurt."

Capt. Barbour said at this point, it's not clear who fired the weapon or why this even took place. While officers were on the scene, police spoke with multiple witnesses but we're told they were not able to contact anyone directly involved.

"We do not have any specific identified person at this time," Barbour said. "If we are able to identify them, we would absolutely want to speak to them to try and determine what took place and may have led to it."

There were no injuries reported as a result of the gun-related incident. Police say there is no indication that it was an attempt to shoot anyone.

Anyone who has not already spoken to an officer who has information related to the incident involving the gun fired are encouraged to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.