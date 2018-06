LAWTON, Okla. – Some homeowners near Lawton are concerned after they say they’ve spotted bobcats near their properties.

One woman even told KSWO that she saw a bobcat in her backyard.

Stephens County Game Warden Chris Stover said bobcats aren’t dangerous, but warns that residents should be cautious of any wild animal near their home.

Also, he says to keep an extra eye on pets when they are outdoors.