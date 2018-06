× Oklahoma motorcyclist killed after running into horse on highway

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma motorcyclist was killed after running into a horse on the highway.

Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, Bryan Hopkins, 48, of Drumright, was driving his 2003 Honda motorcycle along State Highway 33 when he ran into a horse.

Hopkins was thrown from his motorcycle about 67 feet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.