Oklahomans to have choice between two insurance carriers on federal marketplace

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans who purchase their health insurance through the federal marketplace will now have another choice.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department says Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Medica both submitted Qualified Health Plan applications, along with rates, for certification.

“Buying health coverage for you and your family is important, and now with two health insurance carriers on the exchange, Oklahoma consumers have more options from which to choose what best suits their needs,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak said. “Having two insurers creates product choices and alternatives that are essential to our marketplace.”

During open enrollment for the 2018 policy year, more than 140,000 people purchased plans in Oklahoma’s exchange.