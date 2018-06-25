‘Old Man’ from ‘Pawn Stars’ passes away, son confirms in statement

LAS VEGAS – A “Pawn Stars” fan favorite has passed away.

Richard Harrison, also called “Old Man” on the hit reality show, died Monday morning, TMZ reports.

His son, Rick Harrison, confirmed the sad news in a statement.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”