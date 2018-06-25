Police release details regarding gunshots fired near Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman are releasing more information after gunshots were heard near Campus Corner.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers with the Norman Police Department received three separate calls regarding incidents on Campus Corner.

The first incident was a fight that led to one person being injured.

The second incident was a minor hit-and-run accident on the other end of the block. Investigators soon learned that one of the involved vehicles had been stolen. No one was injured in the crash, and the driver who ran from the scene was not found.

Investigators say the third incident involved a person firing a gun into the air. At this point, it is unknown who fired the gun or why.

Officers on the scene contacted multiple witnesses, but were unable to contact anyone directly involved. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Authorities with the Norman Police Department say the incidents were all unrelated and no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information on the reported shooting, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444.