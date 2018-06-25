Recovery efforts continue for driver, semi-truck in Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Recovery crews are still trying to recover a semi-truck and its driver following a crash on the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers learned that a vehicle on the bridge collided with a semi-truck, sending the tractor trailer into the lake.

“And I saw the car on fire, and the semi-truck was fully submerged. So I saw air bubbles and stuff,” Tyler Rowland, who was swimming in Catfish Bay, told KXII.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the semi-truck were both killed in the crash.

For several days, recovery crews have been trying to collect all the debris from the lake and recover the body of the semi-truck driver.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Eric Cannaday told KTEN that divers have fixed flotation devices and a tow line to the truck, which had been hauling 27,000 pounds of paint and supplies at the time of the crash.

“They believe the trailer is still attached to the tractor so they will have to reevaluate and figure something else out before they could actually get it both out,” Trooper John Ivey told KXII.

So far, the identities of the victims have not been released.