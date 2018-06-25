× Regents approve tuition, fee increase at 5 universities across Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. – College students who attend five universities across Oklahoma will be paying more for their tuition next year.

On Monday, the Regional University System of Oklahoma announced that its regents approved tuition increases for five universities.

Officials say students at the following universities will face an increase in tuition and fees from 3.1 % to 5.5%:

Northeastern State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

East Central University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

University of Central Oklahoma.

The tuition and mandatory increases vary by university.

Northeastern State University is facing a 5% increase, East Central University’s increase is 3.1%, while Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University face a 4.9% increase.

Students at the University of Central Oklahoma are facing the largest increase of 5.5%.

“The increase is significantly less than it was last year due to legislature keeping the funding flat and our continual efforts to find efficiencies and reduce costs within our universities,” said Mark Stansberry, RUSO regent chair. “But even a small increase can have a big impact on our students. We know that cost is often a determining factor in pursuing a college degree.”

Officials say more than half of the students have a family income of less than $40,000, live in rural communities and nearly a third are considered nontraditional students.

“As the largest university system in Oklahoma, we bear a great responsibility to ensure that we continue to offer an affordable, quality education. It is crucial to the economic wealth for our college students, their families and for Oklahoma.”