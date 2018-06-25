× Relief from the heat: Salvation Army begins distributing fans to qualified residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – As summertime temperatures are expected to take hold this week, a local organization is providing a bit of relief from the heat for families in need.

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma is kicking off its annual fan distribution program on Monday for residents in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

The organization says that it will provide fans to qualified senior citizens who are over the age of 62, families with infants under 6 months of age, and the disabled with chronic illnesses.

Individuals who are in need of a fan but do not meet one of those qualifications will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Fans are being distributed at the following locations:

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma: 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City. Mondays: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Cleveland County: 318 E. Hayes in Norman. Mondays: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Applicants must bring a photo ID for all household members, proof of residency and proof of household income. Applicants must reside in either Oklahoma or Cleveland counties.