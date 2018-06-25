Teen killed in accident involving two semi trucks

Grady County, Okla. – A man was killed in an accident on State Highway 4 about 4 miles Southeast of Tuttle on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said 19-year-old Jordan McClayne Shaw was headed north on the highway when for an unknown reason he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. His vehicle was hit by two semi trucks that were headed south causing his vehicle to rollover.

State Highway 4 was shut down for several hours during the crash investigation. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.