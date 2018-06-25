“The town shuts down,” Moore voters to decide on proposed underpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. -- It's a common problem for drivers in Moore; waiting on a train to cross the tracks along 4th Street.

"Basically, the town shuts down," said Kent Nuckels, a nearby resident.

If you've ever driven down 4th St. in Moore, you've probably been greeted by a train. On some days, drivers say the train stops and sits on the tracks.

“Oh God, there's times I've set there 20 minutes. There's times I turned a U-turn and gone all the way down to 27 St. or 19th St.,” said Nuckels.

“I know it has stopped many people for quite a while. Sometimes the train stopped on the track and doesn't move,” said Coleen Rusk.

The waiting and the complaints have gotten the attention of city leaders.

“Moore is a growing city and about 18,000 cars a day pass through that intersection, so that's a lot of cars to be potentially stopped for long periods of time because of the train,” said Brooks Mitchell, Moore's city manager.

On Tuesday, voters will decide whether or not to use bonds to build an underpass in place of the train tracks along 4th Street.

“What this does is this will help take care of the congestion caused by the train stopping on the track,” said Mitchell.

So far, most people are all aboard.

“I would definitely like to see the underpass happen, so yes I would give a thumbs up for voting for that,” said Rusk.

The $23 million proposal for the underpass is just one of five propositions that will be on the ballot. If it passes, it will take five years to complete.