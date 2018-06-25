Voters upset with email from Tulsa County Election Board vice chairman

TULSA, Okla. – In one day, voters across the state will head to the polls to cast their votes in several high-profile races and decide on a state question.

However, some voters in Tulsa are outraged after receiving an email from a member of the Tulsa County Election Board.

The email lists dates for early voting and sample ballots for both parties, but a statement at the bottom of the email is what is causing concern.

“All top GOP candidates for governor… recommend a NO vote on this question, which is said to be an actual vote for ‘recreational’ marijuana,” the email reads.

The email was signed by George Wiland, the vice chair of the Tulsa County Election Board.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kimberly Fobbs, chairwoman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party, said.

Many voters say that the statement was blatantly trying to influence voters, but Wiland says that wasn’t the case.

He told KJRH that he was appointed to the election board by the Republican Party of Tulsa County and he felt like it was his responsibility to educate voters about how the candidates feel regarding State Question 788. He says he followed up with another email about other candidates’ opinions on the question.

However, he admits that he should not have used his official title on the email.

State officials told KJRH that while the email was morally inappropriate, they will not remove Wiland from his post.