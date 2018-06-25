Young Pukstas Lighting The Way For Energy FC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rokas Pukstas made history earlier this summer when he was asked to act as honorary captain for Team USA's U15 Boys Team when they played a trio of matches in Zagreb, Croatia.

Pukstas, a Stillwater native, became the first Oklahoman to captain a U.S. soccer team at any level.

Having made the national development team for his age group, Rokas is on the inside track to advance through Team USA's program.

When he is not training within the national program, Rokas commutes to OKC about four times a week to play with OK Energy FC.

Though he has not even begun high school, Pukstas is blazing a trail for his fellow Oklahoma teammates and soccer peers.