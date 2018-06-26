× Air conditioning unit to blame for early morning fire in Paseo area

OKLAHOMA CITY — An air conditioning unit is to blame for an early morning fire in the Paseo area.

It happened around four a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near NW 30th and Shartel.

Fire officials said the residents of the apartment had been having trouble with their AC unit and that’s what caused the blaze.

“Everybody is okay. I’m thankful for that,” Michael O’Haneje, the manager of the building, said.

O’Haneje said he’s thankful fire crews responded so quickly.

“I said thanks to them because they saved the whole building,” he said.