Autopsy: Washington quarterback who committed suicide had CTE

PULLMAN, Wash. – An autopsy is providing shocking results following the death of a young college football player.

In January, police say Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Q13 reports that police were called to Hilinski’s apartment after he didn’t show up for practice that day.

“Officers arrived and found Tyler Hilinski, 21 years old, deceased in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found,” police said in a news release.

At the time, his sudden death stunned family members, friends and teammates.

Now, Hilinski's family is speaking out about his suicide after receiving the results of an autopsy.

Mark and Kym Hilinski said the Mayo Clinic conducted Tyler's autopsy and found that he suffered from Stage 1 CTE.

Mark Hilinski told "TODAY" that the medical examiner determined Tyler "had the brain of a 65-year-old."

"It was a shock to get those results and to find out that he had it, and to realize that the sport he loved may have contributed to that diagnosis," Kym Hilinski said.