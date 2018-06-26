Body of semi-truck driver recovered from Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Crews have finally been able to recover the body of a semi-truck driver whose vehicle crashed into Lake Texoma last week.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers learned that a vehicle on the bridge collided with a semi-truck, sending the tractor-trailer into the lake.

“And I saw the car on fire, and the semi-truck was fully submerged. So I saw air bubbles and stuff,” Tyler Rowland, who was swimming in Catfish Bay, told KXII.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle and the driver of the semi-truck were both killed in the crash.

For several days, crews attempted to recover the victim’s body and the truck from the bottom of the lake.

KXII reports that the semi-truck and the victim’s body were ultimately recovered around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.