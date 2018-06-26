× Choctaw Nation opens new headquarters in Durant

DURANT, Okla. – A local Native American tribe is celebrating the opening of its new headquarters in Durant.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 500,000-square-foot building that will house services like tribal membership, voter registration, children and family services, veterans advocacy, education and other programs focused on the needs of tribal members.

The new facility features state-of-the-art technology and original works by Choctaw artists.

“It is where the spirit of faith, family and culture can be lived out daily,” said Choctaw Chief Gary Batton.

The tribe is also celebrating the Choctaw Nation Wellness Center, which is within walking distance of the headquarters.

Officials say the investment in the community provides hundreds of jobs.