City officials: More than 2,000 Midwest City residents’ utility accounts hacked

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – More than 2,000 residents’ utility accounts have been hacked, according to city officials.

Crooks broke into the City’s utility payment system and gained access to banking information.

One woman says the thieves took more than $1,100 from her account and now she’s in the red.

The City apologizes for the security breach and says the issue has been fixed.

Click2Gov online applications are at-risk including payments by cards stored in the Wallet.

Automatic re-occurring payments, payments made over the phone, payments made with bank accounts and payments made in person at the office were not impacted.

Letters are being sent to more than 2,000 customers affected by the breach.

