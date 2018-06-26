Families, friends welcome home Oklahoma soldiers returning from Afghanistan 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - It was definitely a warm welcome in Norman as 100 soldiers returned home from Afghanistan.

It was not only a sacrifice paid for by our troops, but also their families.

“I am overjoyed,” said Army specialist Cody Buffalo, who returned to his family Tuesday afternoon from deployment.

Cody's wife, Kimberlee Buffalo, told News 4 she's speechless.

“Words can't even start to describe how amazing it is to finally have him home,” she said.

There were plenty of hugs, kisses and even some tears to go around - all words to describe just how important this day was to 100 families as they crowded inside the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center.

Troops with the Oklahoma National Guard spent close to nine months in Afghanistan. The unit provided security and support to train Afghan security forces.

“They sacrificed a lot to be gone and missed a lot and they're now home to raise their babies and be back with family, so, couldn't be prouder,” said Kimberlee.

Kimberlee said she’s over the moon to have her husband back home.

The troops were deployed in October 2017.

“It's been nine months away from them, and out of the country, I think, 6 months,” said Cody.

Cody got to see his daughter face-to-face for just four days after she was born in November and then it was right back to serving overseas.

“I wouldn't trade it for the world, but I still got my friends over there,” he said.

However, having him home is a feeling Kimberlee said she'll cherish.

“Words can’t describe, she will get to know her daddy and he's not on a screen anymore,” she said.

The National Guard tells News 4 that there are still several service members still active in Afghanistan waiting for their chances to return home.