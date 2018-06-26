× Farm’s sewage spill causes fish kill in Oklahoma creek

MIAMI, Okla. – A notoriously polluted stream in northeast Oklahoma got a dose of effluent that turned part of the stream black and killed fish along the stretch.

The Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the Grand River Dam Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture have responded to the Friday spill that blackened Tar Creek and killed fish along a 2-mile stretch near Miami, Oklahoma. The Agriculture Department is investigating the incident because the spill involved a farm.

J-M Farms announced Monday a broken coupling allowed a collection water transfer pipe to leak into a tributary. The farm has committed to restoring the creek to pre-spill condition.

Tar Creek is considered one of the country’s most polluted waterways and is the namesake of the Tar Creek Superfund Site, established in 1983.