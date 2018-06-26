Former home healthcare worker scams Moore 80-year-old out of $20,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A former home healthcare worker was arrested after police said she scammed an 80-year old woman she was taking care of out of $20,000.

Janice Rains is charged with felony financial exploitation by a caretaker, after she allegedly borrowed $20,000 with no intention of paying it back.

Margaret Friesen, now 81-years old, said Janice Rains was taking care of her for only a few months before she started asking to borrow money for bills, promising to work off her debt. Margaret said she trusted Rains cared about her and would be true to her word.

Then Margaret said Friesen made a big request for money so that she and her husband could start a construction job. After giving it some thought, Margaret agreed on the conditions Rains would write a business plan and a contract. But Margaret said she gave Rains the money and the next day Rains abandoned her and her duties as her healthcare worker.

“I got the money for her, the very next day she left town,” Margaret said. No business plan or contract were ever supplied. “I called, and called, and called her, and she never called me back. It took her four days to call me.”

Now Margaret said Rains won’t discuss the money she owes.

“She hasn’t offered to pay one dollar. Not even one dollar.”

Rains told the police the money is gone, and it wasn’t spent on a construction business.

“The business was never started and the money was spent on personal items and personal bills,” said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.

Rains did, however, start a CBD oil business in Norman called Red Dirt Phytoceuticals. She even gave some of the hemp balm to Margaret.

“Doesn’t work,” Margaret said.

We tried to reach Rains at her business and at her home. So far, only her husband has responded.

“All’s I got to say is it’s a bunch of bulls***. My wife was an occupational therapist for 18 years doing home health and everything else like that, so it’s bulls***,” Jeremy Rains said.

Now Margaret is desperate to see her needed money paid back.

“That $20,000 could be the difference in staying here and going into a [retirement] home,” Margaret said.