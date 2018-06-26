× Gov. Fallin cancels burn ban for Texas, Cimarron counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – After storms brought significant rainfall across the state, Governor Mary Fallin canceled the burn ban that was in effect for a couple of counties.

“Oklahoma Forestry Services will continue to monitor wildland fuel conditions, wildfire activity, and fire weather in order to minimize wildfire risk to firefighter and public safety in both counties,” said Fallin.

The burn ban was in effect for Texas and Cimarron counties.

“The rainfall had a positive impact on the drought in the Panhandle,” Oklahoma State Forester Mark Goeller said. “Firefighters are reporting that with the improved fuel conditions, fire suppression has been less problematic.”

At this point, officials say southwest Oklahoma is being monitored for drought.

“Wildfire activity remains minimal despite the hot dry weather in southwest Oklahoma,” said Goeller. “However, Oklahoma Forestry Services is ready to take action should conditions continue to deteriorate.”