Health department issues reminder if medical marijuana is approved by voters

OKLAHOMA CITY – As voters head to the polls, an Oklahoma agency is clearing up a bit of confusion of a state question regarding medical marijuana passes.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma voters headed to the polls to vote on State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana for some patients.

Under the state question, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Patients would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug on them, six mature plants and six seedlings. They could also possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana, 72 ounces of edible marijuana and 8 ounces of marijuana in their home. At this time, there are no qualifying conditions and it would be taxed at 7 percent for all marijuana sales.

Those caught with up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana who “can state a medical condition, but not in possession of a state issued medical marijuana license” could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine not to exceed $400.

While it is still unknown if the state question will be approved, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is already working to clear any confusion if the measure does pass.

Health department officials say if the measure is approved, people should not come to any county health department or the agency on Wednesday to apply for a license.

If the measure is approved by voters, application instructions and information will not be available until July 26.

Last week, Gov. Fallin announced that she would call a special session if the measure is approved so lawmakers could create the framework and rules for the initiative.