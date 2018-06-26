“I hope these dolls bless the other kids,” Oklahoma girl raises money, gives dolls to children in hospital



TULSA, Okla. – A little girl with a big heart raised money to buy American Girl dolls for patients at St. Francis Children’s Hospital.

Brinley Williams, of Hugo, Oklahoma, has been in the hospital before due to kidney problems she was born with.

While she was at the hospital last year, she was given an American Girl doll, and after learning about giving back to others at church, she decided she wanted to do the same.

So, she waited tables at a restaurant in Hugo and sold lemonade to raise money to buy the dolls for children who are in the hospital.

On Tuesday, she handed them out at the hospital.

“I think it’s going to keep them not scared from the hospital stays and when they get their medicine,” Williams said. “It’s just not going to be so scary for them.”

Williams and her parents even customized the dolls so that they’d resemble the girls receiving them.

“I hope that these dolls bless the other kids,” she told KJRH.