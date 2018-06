× Inmate who escaped Logan County custody has been captured

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The inmate who escaped from Logan County custody has been captured.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, officials said 22-year-old Taton Savory left a county work crew while working as a trustee.

Authorities put nearby areas on lock down while searching for the escapee.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Savory was taken into custody just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

He was captured near Seward Road and Broadway.