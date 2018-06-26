× INTEGRIS announces plan to purchase Deaconess Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma health system announced its plans to purchase an Oklahoma City hospital later this year.

On Monday, INTEGRIS announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase all associated assets of Deaconess Hospital, located near N.W. 50th St. and Portland Ave., in Oklahoma City.

“Deaconess has offered quality health care services to local residents for many years,” said Damon Brown, Interim CEO, AllianceHealth Deaconess.“We believe the combination with INTEGRIS sustains and enhances Deaconess’ commitment for delivery of quality health care and services to the community.”

Officials say INTEGRIS will continue operations in the Deaconess facility.

“This purchase will provide much needed additional capacity for INTEGRIS,” said Chris Hammes, Interim President & CEO, who added, “We see tremendous community benefit and anticipate a seamless transition.”

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018.