“It was probably 15 seconds between life and death,” Oklahoma couple’s home damaged by storms

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – As strong storms moved through the state this weekend, an Oklahoma family says they awoke to severe damage.

As severe thunderstorms moved through Muskogee on Saturday night, the sounds of the strong winds woke Dana Moudy’s wife.

“It was a good thing she woke up when she did and noticed the danger to us and got us up the hall,” Dana Moudy told KJRH.

The pair made their way to their safe room as a tree fell onto their home.

“It was probably 15 seconds between life and death,” he said.

Officials say the storm produced 90 mile an hour winds and severely damaged Moudy’s home. The wind forced open more than 10 of their windows, and a 100-year-old tree crashed onto their roof.

Now, they are left searching for their belongings under the piles of debris.