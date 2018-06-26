Mick Cornett, Kevin Stitt advance to GOP runoff primary for governor’s race

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahomans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the June 26 Primary.

15 candidates – two Democrats, three Libertarians, and 10 Republicans – were in the running for Republican Governor Mary Fallin’s seat.

Fallin has served in office since 2011, and because of term limits, she cannot run for reelection.

Republicans running for the governor’s seat were:

Christopher Barnett

Dan Fisher

Eric Foutch

Kevin Stitt

Todd G. Lamb

Barry Gowdy

Blake Cowboy Stephens

Gary A. Jones

Mick Cornett

Gary Richardson

Because there are 10 Republicans running, the two GOP candidates with the most votes will advance to the runoff primary on August 28.

Election results show that Mayor Mick Cornett and Kevin Stitt will advance to the runoff primary.

Cornett released a statement late Tuesday night after the election results saying:

“I’m honored to have the level of support we received today – to be the top vote-getter in this very crowded primary. For tonight, we’re going to enjoy this victory, and tomorrow, we will use this momentum to continue gaining support through the August 28th runoff.

“It’s clear voters are looking for something different than what state government has been doing. We diversified the economy in Oklahoma City and we’ll take our record of job creating to all corners of Oklahoma. Our record at the local level is one of results, and that’s just what we’ll deliver from the Governor’s office.

“Oklahomans want accountability in state government, on-time balanced budgets and improved educational outcomes so the next generation has every opportunity available.

“A lot of people are talking about what they will do, but in Oklahoma City, we’ve already been doing it for years.”



The candidate who wins the runoff primary will then face the Democratic nomination in Oklahoma's general election on November 6.

Only registered Republicans were able to vote in the GOP primary.