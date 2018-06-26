Mike Hunter, Gentner Drummond will move to runoff primary for attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Tuesday, voters headed to the polls to decide on several key races, including the one for Oklahoma attorney general.

It was a tough race that saw several candidates throwing jabs at each other in political ads, but now Oklahoma voters have chosen their candidates for Oklahoma attorney general.

In political advertisements, Gentner Drummond accused current Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter of donating to liberal causes.

It is a statement that Hunter adamantly denied, and Hunter accused Drummond of dirty political moves.

Tuesday night, election officials announced that Hunter and Drummond, both Republicans, would face off in the runoff primary on August 28.

Oklahoma’s general election is November 6.

