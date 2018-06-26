New pub-inspired eatery to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new restaurant and pub will soon be opening its doors in Oklahoma City.

Matty McMillen’s, a pub-inspired eatery, announced that it plans to open its doors at 2201 N.W. 150th St. in Oklahoma City in July.

Officials say the pub will carry a wide variety of Irish and American whiskeys and scotches, along with weekly events.

“We are excited to bring Matty’s to life in this area of the metro. With this restaurant, comes a lot of inspiration for great memories to be made. We look forward to serving each guest and developing relationships with the community,” says Area Partner, Ross Crain.