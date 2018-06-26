× Oklahoma family says lightning strike killed 11 cows

HENRYETTA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family says a lightning strike killed 11 head of cattle during the storms.

Delena Donathan says that during the early morning hours on Sunday, 11 of her cows took shelter from the storms under a tree at their farm in Henryetta.

Donathan told KFOR that they have a barn for the cattle, but the animals chose the tree instead.

As the storm rolled through, lighting struck the tree the cows were under.

This lighting strike, the family says, killed 11 head of cattle.

“One bull, four pregnant cows and six calves,” Donathan told KFOR. “Now there are three calves that are orphaned, because their mommas were killed.”

Donathan’s husband posted a picture of the dead animals to Facebook.