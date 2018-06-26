Oklahoma police negotiator injured in car accident

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer is recovering after being injured in a car accident on Monday afternoon.

Officials say Sgt. Jack Henley, a negotiator with the Tulsa Police Department, was on his way to speak with a suicidal person when his patrol car was hit.

Investigators tell KJRH that Henley was traveling in the left lane on Hwy 75 with his lights and sirens going when another car changed lanes into his patrol car.

The impact caused his car to flip off the roadway.

Authorities say Henley was taken to the hospital for an injury to his lower back.